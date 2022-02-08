Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Visakhapatnam is organising various events as part of National Science Day celebrations. The National Science Day is celebrated on 28 February, 2022. This day is celebrated to commemorate the invention of the ‘Raman Effect’ by Sir CV Raman. This invention happened on 28 February, 1928. On this occasion and to commemorate Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NSTL Visakhapatnam is organising competitions.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India. This is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political, and economic identity. The officiall journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” commences on 12 March, 2021 which starts a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will end post a year on 15th August, 2022.

NSTL Visakhapatnam is organising events for students of various schools and colleges in and around Visakhapatnam. As part of this, quiz, essay writing, painting will be conducted and models will be exhibited. The quiz will be conducted on 10 February, 2022, at Manasi Auditorium, NSTL complex, from 1 pm. This is open for students from six to tenth standards and the students are requested to arrive by 12:45 pm. The registration for this event is through email [email protected] The final round will commence after the preliminary round.

Open House (exhibition of NSTL’s products) will be organized on 25 February, 2022, and 26 February, 2022 at Ramanath Secondary School, NSTL Residential Complex. During the open house, students will be permitted to witness the display of exhibits of weapons and systems that are developed by NSTL for the Indian Navy. The best models will be selected from the open house. For essay writing competitions, the schools are required to mail the essay writing scripts to NSTL Visakhapatnam. The evaluation for the essay writing competition will be done by an in-house judging panel. The winners in all three competitions will be awarded on National Science Day at NSTL Visakhapatnam.

B Mohan Rao, Scientist, and Chairman of National Science Day Celebration 2022, appealed to students in and around Visakhapatnam District to utilise this opportunity and know about how Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is strengthening the nation. A multimedia presentation on NSTL will be screened for the visitors. COVID 19 norms should be followed by the visitors.