State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will be taking part in the Andhra University (AU) Alumni Association annual meet being held in Visakhapatnam on 7 December.

Lokesh will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 2:00 pm. After arrival at the airport, the Minister will proceed to the TDP office where he will interact with the party leaders.

In the evening, Nara Lokesh will attend the alumni meet being held at the AU Convention Centre. The week-long event will begin at 3:00 pm.

Its executive committee, headed by founder-chairman G M Rao, has decided to hold the event for a week.

S N Subrahmanyam, chairman of L&T group will grace the occasion as chief guest, while well-known orthopaedic surgeon S V Adinarayana Rao will be the guest of honour.

It is expected that over 3,000 alumni members will attend the meet. At present, the association has a member strength of 25,000.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu