K Nagababu, general secretary of Jana Sena Party (JSP) and brother of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, will be taken into Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet soon. This was announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Earlier, it was speculated that Nagababu would be selected for the Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh. However, candidates for the three vacancies for the Rajya Sabha from the State have been announced and the name of Nagababu has not figured in the list.

B Masthan Rao and S Satish Babu from TDP and Krishnaiah of BJP have been selected as candidates for the Rajya Sabha.

Against this background, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has decided to accommodate Nagababu in the State Cabinet.

It is not yet known whether Nagababu will be made an MLC and taken into the Cabinet or he will be inducted into the Cabinet first and later be accommodated in the legislative council.

Born on 19 October 1961 in Mogalturu of Andhra Pradesh, Konidela Nagendra Babu, popularly known as Nagababu is an actor and producer.

When his brother Pawan Kalyan floated JSP, he joined it and unsuccessfully contested from Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 elections. Later, Nagababu was made the general secretary of the party.

