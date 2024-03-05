In a bid to engage and empower the vibrant youth of India, the #MyVoteMyFuture competition has been launched with a substantial prize pool of Rs 2 Lakh. Organized by the trust “APTomorrow”, the online competition allows participants from India to create either a reel, poster, or quotation under three categories – 1. Development, 2.Employment, 3. Education. The contest aims to to shed light on current issues, propose solutions for the future, and address how goverments can perfom better.

With the 2024 elections looming, the competition aims to foster political awareness among the youth. The primary objectives of the #MyVoteMyFuture initiative include sensitizing young and first-time voters about the Indian political and public administration systems. It does so by providing a platform for expressing opinions on building a better future, educating participants about the impact of voting and politics on socio-economic development, and inspiring the youth to become ambassadors of democracy.

Eligibility and Other Details

Participants, aged 18 and above, can register for the competition on the website www.votingfirsttime.org. The registration is free, and after signing up, participants will receive a confirmation email with rules and guidelines. The competition is completely online. The deadline for registration is 8 March 2024.

The top 3 contenders in the ‘Reel’ category stand a chance to win ₹1 Lakh, with the first prize receiving ₹50,000, followed by ₹30,000 for the second prize, and ₹20,000 for the third prize. Similarly, the ‘Poster’ category offers ₹50,000 in total prizes, allocating ₹25,000 for first place, ₹15,000 for second place, and ₹10,000 for third place. Finally, the top 10 quotations will receive ₹30,000, with each winner receiving ₹3,000.

The online competition aims to provide an unbiased platform for young and first-time voters in India, promoting constructive dialogue on the nation’s future. Founding member, N Chakravarthi states, “We firmly believe that the competition would provide you a comprehensive perspective about the importance of ‘voting’ and its decisive role in electing the right leader.”

For those eager to participate, guidelines regarding the format and submission process can be found on the competition’s website. The submission window is open from March 6 to March 12, 2024. As deadlines are strictly followed, participants are advised to closely monitor the “Important dates” section on www.votingfirsttime.org.

Latest News: ‘I will win the next elections and rule Andhra from Vizag’, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.