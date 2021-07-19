The murder case of 37-year-old Satish, from Visakhapatnam, who was found dead on 13 July 2021 has been solved. The PM Palem police arrested Satish’s wife, and her lover, on Sunday for killing her husband. The arrested people have been identified as K Ramya, resident of Durga Nagar in Madhurawada and 27-year-old Sheikh Basha, a resident of Arilova.

Addressing the media, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) of Visakhapatnam, Gowthami Sali IPS, revealed the details behind the murder case. As per sources, Satish was working in Dubai and returned back to Vizag in 2021. On July 13, he had gone for an evening walk, at around 7 pm, along with his wife Ramya and two children, when he was found dead on the road. According to Ramya, she was walking ahead of Satish when she heard a loud noise. When she turned back, Satish was lying dead with a head injury, while an unknown person was running from the spot.

Based on Ramya’s complaint, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (North Sub-division), Ch Srinivas, and Inspector K Ravi Kumar of PM Palem Police took up the investigation. During the investigation, it was discovered that Ramya, along with her lover, had planned and killed Satish to continue their relationship without hindrance. Police have arrested the two accused and sent them on remand.

Speaking about the murder case, DCP Gowthami Sali revealed that Ramya and Basha were classmates in Class X in Visakhapatnam back in 2007 and were in love. When Ramya’s parents found out about their relationship in 2013, they were separated. While Ramya got married to Satish in 2015 and moved to Dubai, Sheikh Basha got married in 2018. Ramya had a daughter and she was pregnant for the second time when she came back to Vizag in 2019 and gave birth to a baby boy.

In 2019, through a WhatsApp school reunion group, Ramya and Sheikh Basha met again. After Ramya returned to Vizag in August 2020, the two started meeting each other. After Satish returned in February 2021, the couple couldn’t meet. By coming up with several plans to eliminate Satish, and live together, the two decided to kill him. On July 13, when Ramya, Satish and their children came out for their walk, Sheikh Basha hit him from the back, killing him with a severe head injury.

To escape punishment for their crime, they tried to raise suspicion over Satish’s business partner, Sudhakar Reddy from Dubai, who they claimed was threatening Satish over financial issues.