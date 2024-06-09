Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 9 June 2024 amid a gathering of over 8,000 dignitaries. The swearing in ceremony of Modi included leaders from seven other countries and NDA partners. Prominent among those who attended the ceremony from Andhra Pradesh included TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP founder president K Pawan Kalyan.

Modi was the second Prime Minister after Nehru to be re-elected for the top post for the third consecutive term. Nehru won the elections in 1952, 1957 and 1964.

Modi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Droupadi Murmu. The BJP-led NDA got an absolute majority by winning 293 out of 545 seats in the Lok Sabha and claimed to form the government at the Centre. The BJP itself got 240 seats, while its friendly parties emerged victorious in 53 constituencies.

Top leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony included the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.

Earlier in the morning, Modi visited Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before the swearing in ceremony. Three MPs from Andhra Pradesh were taken into the Modi Cabinet. They were K Rammohan Naidu (Srikakulam), Pemmasani Chandrasekhar (Guntur) of TDP and Srinivasa Varma (Narasapuram) of BJP.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu