With several blockbusters and industry hits to his credit, S S Rajamouli, fondly called as Jakkanna, has made the Telugu cinema proud by bringing it global recognition.

Making his directorial debut on a bright note with Student No. 1 starring Junior NTR in 2001, Rajamouli continued his journey delivering consecutive hits.

A synonym of success, all the 12 films directed by him were big hits at the box-office and no movie was a failure.

Three of the top ten highest-grossing Telugu movies — Bahubali 1, Bahubali 2 and RRR — were directed by Rajamouli which shows the greatness of the highest-paid director.

Throwing light on his glorious film journey, Netflix, in partnership with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, made a documentary titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli.

Directed by Raghav Khanna and co-directed by Tanvi Ajinkya, the documentary film delves into the life of the visionary director from his humble beginning to global fame.

It also features interviews with celebrities like Junior NTR, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan who share their experiences of working with Rajamouli.

Netflix is all set to stream the much-awaited docu-film, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, on 2 August, while it’s trailer was out on 22 July.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.