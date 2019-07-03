Mobile clinics launched to fight seasonal diseases in Visakhapatnam 

The continuous change in weather has made Vizag vulnerable and exposed to several seasonal diseases over the past few months. Since January, several cases of dengue fever and malaria have been registered within the city. The residents and tourists have been warned about the sudden flood of seasonal diseases. Sanitary inspectors are also cautiously inspecting the areas troubled with open drainages and water-logging issues.

It is therefore even more essential that all unhygienic regions be brought to notice and addressed immediately by the respective civic authorities.

Instant Addressal of Seasonal Diseases:

In an attempt to fight the spread of these seasonal diseases, Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, the State Minister for Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement, flagged off the mobile clinics on Tuesday at the Governor’s Bungalow. Several dignitaries including MLAs Gudivada Amarnath, Karanam Dharmasri, and Kannababu were present at the launch. Also, V Vinay Chand (IAS), Visakhapatnam District Collector, and officials from the Health Department.

Each clinic is said to have a doctor, pharmacist, attendant, driver, and the necessary equipment and medicines. Twenty-one mobile clinics, out of the total twenty-three, will be covering all the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) areas. The remaining two mobile clinics will cover the towns of Yellamanchili and Narsipatnam.

The services provided by the mobile clinics include: creating public awareness, preventing mosquito breeding, taking blood samples from victims and conducting the required diagnostic tests as well. Data will be collected from government, and private, hospitals on malaria and dengue fever cases. Further to which the appropriate action will be taken. The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has been given the additional responsibility of detecting and eradicating, mosquito breeding areas.