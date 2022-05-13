A minor girl has been allegedly raped by a group of approximately 10 people over a period of time in the Kadapa District. The report of gang rape has been filed on Wednesday after the minor Dalit girl was left impregnated recently in Proddatur, Andhra Pradesh.

The minor girl is survived by her father and lives in Proddatur, which falls under Chief Minister YS Jagan’s home district. The girl who has resorted to begging near a place of worship after her mother’s demise was identified by the locals, who lodged a complaint. It was found that the girl’s father also seeks alms at a different place of worship.

A youth identified as Chembu who works at a nearby shop was the first person who trapped the minor and raped her along with his friends. The trauma continued for several months with many other friends of Chembu continuing to rape her. This ghastly incident was only exposed after the minor was left impregnated.

The lady constable from the Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi team came to enquire regarding the incident and interacted with the minor girl. A statement was recorded and the minor was shifted to a shelter home. But no case was filed.

The lack of swift action by the police irked the opposition parties, who slammed the state government for the delay. TDP Leader, Nara Lokesh was seen attacking the police for their alleged attempt to cover up the gang rape case in Proddatur.

Meanwhile, the police denied any delay and said that a case has been registered on Wednesday and the girl has been shifted to a government hospital for examination. Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan denied the allegations and said that SP Pujitha has been sent to Proddatur to investigate the matter.

Similarly, two men were recently arrested for the rape of a minor girl in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

