On Sunday, 5 November 2023, a robbery occurred at a Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employee’s residence in Ukkunagaram, where valuable gold and silver items were stolen. The victim, M Srinivasa Rao, who resides in quarter 149-D, Sector 1, raised a complaint at the Steel Plant PS, stating that ten tolas of gold and ten tolas of silver were stolen along with a few gadgets.

As per the complainant, the robbery happened during the wee hours of Sunday while everyone was asleep. He stated that the robbers escaped with a laptop and two mobile phones along with the ornaments. The Visakhapatnam City Police reached the steel plant employee’s residence where the robbery took place and collected clues.

The police are investigating the case from all angles to trace the accused persons.

