The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) lost one of its beloved residents on Thursday, 2 November 2023. The Visakhapatnam Zoo officials, in a press release, expressed grief over the death of Divya, a female sloth bear.

The 20-year-old animal died due to chronic renal failure, stated the IGZP’s Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the post-mortem report. Divya was born at the Visakhapatnam Zoo in 2003. The press release noted that the average life span of a sloth bear is around 15-20 years in the wild.

IGZP Curator Nandini Salaria IFS expressed that the death of the female sloth bear leaves the Visakhapatnam Zoo with two other sloth bears. It is recalled that the city zoo lost an 18-year-old lioness, Maheswari, to severe myocardial infarction on 23 September 2023.

