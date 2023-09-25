Tragedy struck the Visakhapatnam Zoo with the death of one of its most beloved residents, Maheswari, an 18-year-old lioness. The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) officials released a press note regarding the same.

As per the statement, the death occurred on Saturday, 23 September 2023, at night. The Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, who conducted the post-mortem on the deceased animal, ascertained severe myocardial infarction due to senility as the reason for the death.

Born in 2006 at the Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat, Maheswai was brought on the IGZP in 2019 at the age of 13. The death of the lioness left the Visakhapatnam Zoo officials in a state of mourning.

