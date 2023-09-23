In a press release on Friday, 22 September 2023, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) GC Raja Ratnam revealed that the last eight months witnessed a 23% decrease in road accidents in Visakhapatnam District. He highlighted that over 21 crores were spent on road safety measures, which include speed breakers, line marking, pothole repairs, grills on dividers, and more.

Addressing the media, Raja Ratnam stated the period between January and August 2023 recorded 767 road accidents, while the tally was 996 during the same period last year. The DTC, citing the measures taken, disclosed that about 1.35 lakh was spent to arrange grills on dividers, 42 lahks on underpass construction, 43 lahks on junction developments, 54 lahks on street lights, and 1.17 crore on speed breakers and line marking.

Observing that the transport department has been conducting frequent drunk and drive checks, he added that they recorded 4,1,45 cases this year, collecting fines up to 50 lakhs. Ratnam stressed that the driving licenses of the caught persons are being suspended for three months. Alongside the transport department, the Visakhapatnam City Police booked approximately 10,000 drunk and drive cases this year.

Speaking about road accidents in Visakhapatnam this year, DTC Ratnam stated that the time frame between 6 PM and 9 PM witnessed the majority of the mishaps. The official releases also pointed out that Zone II (NAD to Lankelapalem) recorded the highest number this year.

