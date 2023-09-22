Following the reconfirmation of the CM office shift by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier this week, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) initiated fast-paced road expansion works of primary routes in the city. GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma IAS instructed the town planning officials to culminate the ongoing road repairs at the earliest.

Reviewing the road repairs the Visakhapatnam civic body undertook and the conditions of other routes, the commissioner ordered the expansion of the Akkayyapalem-Dondaparthy route. It is a known affair to daily commuters that speed breakers are under development at several localities in the city, such as MVP Colony, Seethammadhara, Lawsons Bay Colony, and others.

Addressing the issues about the 80ft road between NAD Junction and Gopalapatnam, the expansion of which was halted halfway, Saikanth Varma emphasised the bypass road work completion. He stated that a few commercial establishments on this route must be removed, and the affected individuals must be relocated. The GVMC Commissioner expressed that the route will effectively tackle the traffic hassles between NAD Junction and Simhachalam.

Alongside this, the development works on the Jagadamba-One Town area route are underway.

