Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India has joined hands with India’s first integrated medical devices manufacturing ecosystem – Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone Ltd (AMTZ) Visakhapatnam. The joint cooperation aims to provide further impetus to indigenous manufacturing of medical devices and bring forward innovations and specialised medical tools and technologies that can attract domestic and global investors.

The collaboration will see the launch of the MedTech Innovation Forum to create a collaborative platform for medical device manufacturers, innovators, and technology experts to exchange advancements and innovations for the development of the Indian medical devices industry, a press release stated. , Slated from 7 – 8 October 2021 in Visakhapatnam, the first edition of the business event is expected to bring industry leaders together with government and medical consultants to address integral challenges of

import dependency, the need for technology collaborations as well as medical technology advancements that can be introduced in the industry. The forum has received support from apex industry bodies – AIMED (Association of Indian Medical Device Industry) and ADMI (Association of Diagnostics Manufacturers of India), it has been informed.

Mr Raj Manek, Managing Director, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd said, “India’s response and agility in scaling up manufacturing of medical devices together with strong initiatives by the government on making the sector ‘Atmanirbhar’ makes it an opportune time to introduce a forum that focuses on bringing medical technology innovations to the forefront. We are proud to combine strengths with AMTZ in this goal and are confident that the critical insights on MedTech advancements and

challenges will enable the sector to create an environment for improved trade and investment opportunities.”

Minister of Industries, Mekapati Goutham Reddy said via Twitter, “Pleased to know that Messe Frankfurt has tied up with AMTZ Visakhapatnam to launch MedTech Innovation Forum in India. Slated fr Oct 7-8, 2021 in Visakhapatnam, 1st edition of this key business event is expected to bring industry leadership together with government.”

Commenting on the development, the Vizagapatnam Chamber of Commerce tweeted, “Great News. Messe Frankfurt has a global presence and both digital and organisational capabilities. Looking forward.”