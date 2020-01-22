Mercedes-Benz opens facility in Vizag, sells 50 cars on first day

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz opened its first flagship store in Vizag on Tuesday. Bringing state-of-the-art equipment and a luxurious customer lounge, the dealership took off with a bang, as it was stated to have delivered 50 cars on the opening day itself, which makes it the highest number of cars sold in the luxury market of Andhra Pradesh. The facility sprawls across 30,000 sq. ft. area and is fully equipped with 20 professionally trained staff and 10 service bays for car servicing.

As per official statements from the company, an investment of Rs 3.5 crores went into setting up the store. With its newest facility in Vizag, Mercedes-Benz India now has a total of 96 outlets in 48 cities across India.

Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk said that the company’s motto for 2020 would be “Restless for Tomorrow.” He said that the momentum has been set in Vizag, with the first day marking the sale of fifty cars in the price range of Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 1 crore. He added that Vizag is an important emerging market with immense potential for Mercedes-Benz, despite the economic slowdown in India.

Also speaking at the event was the Managing Director of Silver Star, Mr. Amith Reddy Nalla. Silver Star owns the dealership for Mercedes-Benz in Vizag and many locations across Telangana. The MD said Silver Star is confident about delivering quality and customer satisfaction for the buyers in Visakhapatnam. He added that the facility can handle servicing of more than 3,600 cars in a year.

The brand new facility, located at Vuda colony, Mindi Village in Visakhapatnam, is fully equipped to provide an array of customized services including general repair, body and paint repair, preventive maintenance, sale of accessories and other value-added services.