On Friday, 22 September 2023, a mega job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 695 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming mega job recruitment drive in Vizag.

Walmart

Name of the role: Floor Associate, Delivery Associate

Educational qualification: 10th and above

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,800 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Big C Mobiles

Name of the role: Sales Executive

Educational qualification: Intermediate and above

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 25

CIEL HR Services Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Data Entry Operator

Educational qualification: Intermediate and above

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 190

MedPlus

Name of the role: Pharmacist, Audit Assistant, CSA, Delivery Assistant, Pharmacist Aide

Educational qualification: B/D/M Pharma, SSC and above

Age: 18-40 years

Salary offered: Rs 11,080-16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Mitsuba India Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Technical Support Team (female only)

Educational qualification: BTech/ Any Degree

Age: Below 24 years

Salary offered: Rs 17,250 + transport and food

Number of vacancies: 30

Also read: Visakhapatnam Port stands third in country for cargo transportation

Big Basket

Name of the role: Store Associate, Delivery Executives (male only)

Educational qualification: SSC and above

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 14,000-35,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Team Lease

Name of the role: Relationship Executive, Branch Relationship Manager, Tele Callers, Backend Support, Team Leaders

Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 80

Mahadev Shipping Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Technicians

Educational qualification: IT (Any Trade)

Age: 22-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 17,000 + food and accommodation

Number of vacancies: 180

Shriram Finance Ltd

Name of the role: Executives and Senior Executives

Educational qualification: Inter/ Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 22 September 2023 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.