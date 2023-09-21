On Friday, 22 September 2023, a mega job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 695 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming mega job recruitment drive in Vizag.
Walmart
Name of the role: Floor Associate, Delivery Associate
Educational qualification: 10th and above
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,800 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Big C Mobiles
Name of the role: Sales Executive
Educational qualification: Intermediate and above
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 25
CIEL HR Services Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Data Entry Operator
Educational qualification: Intermediate and above
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 190
MedPlus
Name of the role: Pharmacist, Audit Assistant, CSA, Delivery Assistant, Pharmacist Aide
Educational qualification: B/D/M Pharma, SSC and above
Age: 18-40 years
Salary offered: Rs 11,080-16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Mitsuba India Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Technical Support Team (female only)
Educational qualification: BTech/ Any Degree
Age: Below 24 years
Salary offered: Rs 17,250 + transport and food
Number of vacancies: 30
Big Basket
Name of the role: Store Associate, Delivery Executives (male only)
Educational qualification: SSC and above
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 14,000-35,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Team Lease
Name of the role: Relationship Executive, Branch Relationship Manager, Tele Callers, Backend Support, Team Leaders
Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 80
Mahadev Shipping Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Technicians
Educational qualification: IT (Any Trade)
Age: 22-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 17,000 + food and accommodation
Number of vacancies: 180
Shriram Finance Ltd
Name of the role: Executives and Senior Executives
Educational qualification: Inter/ Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 22 September 2023 with their certificates.
