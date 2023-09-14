The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has secured a remarkable third place among India’s major ports for cargo transportation during the period from April to July 2023. This achievement was announced following a comprehensive performance review conducted by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW).

The report disclosed that the VPA had successfully managed an impressive 33.14 million tonnes of cargo, showcasing a noteworthy growth of 3 per cent compared to the same timeframe last year. The Ministry evaluates the port performance by considering various critical factors, including cargo volume, pre-berthing detention time, turnaround time, output per ship berth day, and idle time at berth.

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority excelled across all these performance indices. Notably, the port demonstrated a substantial 65 per cent reduction in pre-berthing detention time, a 16 per cent increase in turnaround time, a 14 per cent boost in output per ship berth day, and a 4 per cent reduction in idle time at berth.

M Angamuthu, Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority, commended the relentless efforts and dedication of the port employees, attributing their hard work as instrumental in securing this prestigious ranking for cargo transportation. He affirmed VPA’s unwavering commitment to further enhance its performance and ascend to the top position as India’s leading cargo handling port.

