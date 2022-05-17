On Thursday, 19 May 2022, a mega job mela is being organized in Visakhapatnam at the District Employment Exchange office at Kancharapalem. The recruitment drive will commence at 10 am. Companies from various sectors will be recruiting eligible candidates based on their qualifications and experience.
Below are the details of the jobs offered at the mega job mela in Visakhapatnam at the District Employment Exchange office.
1) 3S Business Info Services, Madhurawada
Job title: Talent Acquisition
Eligibility criteria: Any degree
Age requirement: Between 20-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 1,44,000 to 1,80,000 per annum
Vacancies: 20
2) Coastal Industrial Security Services
i) Job title: Truck loading and unloading worker
Salary offered: Rs 15,000+1,000 (travelling allowance)
Vacancies: 24
ii) Job title: Supervisor
Eligibility criteria: 10th pass, must communicate in Telugu and Hindi languages
Salary offered: Rs 18,000
Vacancies: 2
iii) Job title: Security guard
Eligibility criteria: 10th pass, height 5’6
Salary offered: Rs 10,000
Vacancies: 10
iv) Job title: Maid
Eligibility criteria: 10th pass
Age requirement: Between 20-45 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000
Vacancies: 6
3) Web Technology India Private Limited, Maddilapalem
Job title: Content writer and proofreader
Eligibility criteria: B.tech/M.tech
Age requirement: Between 20-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000
Vacancies: 10
4) Suswadeep Agro Services Pvt Ltd, Yendada
Job title: Sales executive, godown supervisor, and delivery boys
Eligibility criteria: 10th pass to degree holder
Age requirement: Below 45 years
Salary offered: Rs12,000-16,000
Vacancies: 30
5) eZone Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Job title: Sales executive
Eligibility criteria: Any degree
Age requirement: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000
Vacancies: 10
6) Daksh Roti Hub, Pithapuram Colony
Job title: Sales executive
Eligibility criteria: 10th pass
Age requirement: 18 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000
Vacancies: 50
Interested candidates with the aforementioned qualifications must register themselves through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must reach the District Employment Exchange office at Kancharapalem by 10 am on Thursday to attend the mega job mela.
