On Thursday, 19 May 2022, a mega job mela is being organized in Visakhapatnam at the District Employment Exchange office at Kancharapalem. The recruitment drive will commence at 10 am. Companies from various sectors will be recruiting eligible candidates based on their qualifications and experience.

Below are the details of the jobs offered at the mega job mela in Visakhapatnam at the District Employment Exchange office.

1) 3S Business Info Services, Madhurawada

Job title: Talent Acquisition

Eligibility criteria: Any degree

Age requirement: Between 20-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 1,44,000 to 1,80,000 per annum

Vacancies: 20

2) Coastal Industrial Security Services

i) Job title: Truck loading and unloading worker

Salary offered: Rs 15,000+1,000 (travelling allowance)

Vacancies: 24

ii) Job title: Supervisor

Eligibility criteria: 10th pass, must communicate in Telugu and Hindi languages

Salary offered: Rs 18,000

Vacancies: 2

iii) Job title: Security guard

Eligibility criteria: 10th pass, height 5’6

Salary offered: Rs 10,000

Vacancies: 10

iv) Job title: Maid

Eligibility criteria: 10th pass

Age requirement: Between 20-45 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000

Vacancies: 6

3) Web Technology India Private Limited, Maddilapalem

Job title: Content writer and proofreader

Eligibility criteria: B.tech/M.tech

Age requirement: Between 20-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000

Vacancies: 10

4) Suswadeep Agro Services Pvt Ltd, Yendada

Job title: Sales executive, godown supervisor, and delivery boys

Eligibility criteria: 10th pass to degree holder

Age requirement: Below 45 years

Salary offered: Rs12,000-16,000

Vacancies: 30

5) eZone Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Job title: Sales executive

Eligibility criteria: Any degree

Age requirement: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000

Vacancies: 10

6) Daksh Roti Hub, Pithapuram Colony

Job title: Sales executive

Eligibility criteria: 10th pass

Age requirement: 18 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000

Vacancies: 50

Interested candidates with the aforementioned qualifications must register themselves through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must reach the District Employment Exchange office at Kancharapalem by 10 am on Thursday to attend the mega job mela.

