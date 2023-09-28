On Friday, 29 September 2023, a mega job mela to fill vacancies in over 600 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming mega job mela in Vizag.

Flipkart

Name of the role: Delivery Boys

Educational Qualification: 10th Class and above

Age: 18-45 years

Salary offered: 18,000-30,000 per month

Location: Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 120

Team Lease (SBI Cards, Union Bank)

Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive/ Branch Relationship Manager/ Team Leader/ Tele Calling/ Support Team

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 18-45 years

Salary offered: 18,000-25,000 per month

Location: Srikakulam, Vijaynagaram, Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 80

Muthoot Finance Ltd

a)Name of the role: Intern

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 21-27 years

Salary offered: 10,000 per month (STIPEND)

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 70

b) Name of the role: Probationary Officer

Educational Qualification: MBA (2020-2023 Pass)

Age: 21-27 years

Salary offered: 17,000-18,000 per month and Vehicle Allowance

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 50

Varun Motors Private Ltd

Name of the role: Sales Executive and Evaluator

Educational Qualification: Any Degree/ ITI (Mechanical)/ Diploma (Mechanical)

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: 15,500-27,000 (Sales Executive), 14,000-20,000 and incentives (Evaluators)

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 30

Suswadeep Agro Services Private Ltd

Name of the role: Branch Godown Incharge/ Computer Operator/ Sales Executive/ Delivery Boys

Educational Qualification: 10th Class/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-40 years

Salary offered: 12,000-20,000 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 100

Pioneer Elastic India Private Ltd

Name of the role: Printing Machine Operator

Educational Qualification: Any Degree (2-3 years experience)

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: 13,000 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 6

Ravi Race (Indian Oil Dealers)

Name of the role: Customer Attendance/ Cashier/ Clerk/ Supervisor

Educational Qualification: 10th Class/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: 12,000-15,000 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 30

Paytm Services Ltd

Name of the r120ole: Field Sales Executive

Educational Qualification: 10th Class and above

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: 12,000- 15,000 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 120

Reliance Trends

Name of the role: Customer Sales Associate

Educational Qualification: 10th and above

Age: 19-35 years

Salary offered: 11,000 per month

Location: Siripuram, Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 10

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the mega job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 29 September 2023 with their certificates.

