On Friday, 29 September 2023, a mega job mela to fill vacancies in over 600 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming mega job mela in Vizag.
Flipkart
Name of the role: Delivery Boys
Educational Qualification: 10th Class and above
Age: 18-45 years
Salary offered: 18,000-30,000 per month
Location: Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 120
Team Lease (SBI Cards, Union Bank)
Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive/ Branch Relationship Manager/ Team Leader/ Tele Calling/ Support Team
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 18-45 years
Salary offered: 18,000-25,000 per month
Location: Srikakulam, Vijaynagaram, Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 80
Muthoot Finance Ltd
a)Name of the role: Intern
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 21-27 years
Salary offered: 10,000 per month (STIPEND)
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 70
b) Name of the role: Probationary Officer
Educational Qualification: MBA (2020-2023 Pass)
Age: 21-27 years
Salary offered: 17,000-18,000 per month and Vehicle Allowance
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 50
Varun Motors Private Ltd
Name of the role: Sales Executive and Evaluator
Educational Qualification: Any Degree/ ITI (Mechanical)/ Diploma (Mechanical)
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: 15,500-27,000 (Sales Executive), 14,000-20,000 and incentives (Evaluators)
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 30
Suswadeep Agro Services Private Ltd
Name of the role: Branch Godown Incharge/ Computer Operator/ Sales Executive/ Delivery Boys
Educational Qualification: 10th Class/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-40 years
Salary offered: 12,000-20,000 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 100
Pioneer Elastic India Private Ltd
Name of the role: Printing Machine Operator
Educational Qualification: Any Degree (2-3 years experience)
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: 13,000 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 6
Ravi Race (Indian Oil Dealers)
Name of the role: Customer Attendance/ Cashier/ Clerk/ Supervisor
Educational Qualification: 10th Class/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: 12,000-15,000 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 30
Paytm Services Ltd
Name of the r120ole: Field Sales Executive
Educational Qualification: 10th Class and above
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: 12,000- 15,000 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 120
Reliance Trends
Name of the role: Customer Sales Associate
Educational Qualification: 10th and above
Age: 19-35 years
Salary offered: 11,000 per month
Location: Siripuram, Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 10
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the mega job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 29 September 2023 with their certificates.
