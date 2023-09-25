On Saturday, 23 September 2023, KS Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh State Government, headed a review meeting regarding the various developmental ventures in Visakhapatnam, including the Vizag Metro Rail Project. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and other district officials partook in the meeting at the VMRDA office.

Addressing the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director, UJM Rao, the CS directed the concerned officials to complete the technical evaluation by January 2024. Responding, Rao briefed Reddy about the Vizag Metro Rail Project and stated the trains would stretch across four routes. A 64.09 km route from Kurmannapalem Junction to Bhogapuram via Gajuwaka and Anandapuram will extend to Kommadi Junction. A 6.5 km corridor will bridge Thatichetlapalem Junction to Park Hotel Junction. Another 5.5 km corridor will stretch from Gurudwara Junction to Old Head Post Office (OHPO) Junction.

The Chief Secretary also inquired the VMRDA and GVMC officials about the developmental works in the city. GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma and District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS explained that a master plan to develop 4380 sq km under the VMRDA jurisdiction had been prepared, while a plan for the remaining 2455 sq km is pending.

Emphasising that Visakhapatnam must be recognised as a distinct destination, Jawahar Reddy directed that a few special projects must be developed in the city. He mentioned them as the National History Museum, Signature Tower and Convention Centre at Kapuluppada, Water Park near Bheemili, Science Museum on Kaliasagiri, and a state-of-the-art indoor stadium.

