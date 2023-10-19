On Friday, 20 October 2023, a mega job mela to fill vacancies in over 400 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the mega job mela in Vizag

Shri Siddhi Vinayaka Engineering Works

Name of the role: CNC Operator

Educational Qualification: 10th class/ ITI

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: 15,000 + 500 Bonus

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 10

Well Care Pharma

Name of the role: System Administrator

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 18-27 years

Salary Offered: 15,000- 20,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 05

Daspalla Hotel Private Limited

a) Name of the role: Plumber/ Electrician/Technician

Educational Qualification: ITI

Age: 25-35 years

Salary offered: 13,000-18,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 05

b) Name of the role: South Indian CDP

Educational Qualification: Any Degree (Experienced)

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: 25,000-30,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 01

c) Name of the role: Housekeeping Supervisor

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: 15,000-18,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 01

d) Name of the role: Restaurant Steward

Educational Qualification: Inter

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: 13,000-15,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 05

e) Name of the role: AC Technician

Educational Qualification: ITI

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: 15,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 02

f) Name of the role: Security Guards

Educational Qualification: 10th class/ Inter

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: 13,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 04

g) Name of the role: Front Office Assistant

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: 15,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 01

BCN Digital

Name of the role: Field Sales Executives

Educational Qualification: 10th class/ Inter/ ITI/ Diploma

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: 12,000 + incentives

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 20

Deccan Fine Chemicals

Name of the role: Junior Chemist/ Trainee Chemist/ Junior Officer

Educational Qualification: B.Sc Chemistry/ M.Sc Chemistry

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: 19,474 + ESI & PF

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 100

Polineni Associates

a) Name of the role: General Insurance/ Sales Executive/ Manager

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 21-35 years

Salary offered: 20,000-40,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 05

b) Name of the role: Customer Service Executive

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 21-35 years

Salary offered: 15,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 21

c) Name of the role: IT&ITES Manager

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate

Age: 28-40 years

Salary offered: 40,000-60,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 01

Apollo Pharmacy

Name of the role: RTA/ Pharmacist

Educational Qualification: 10th class/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-32 years

Salary offered: 15,000-20,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 30

Schneider Electric Private Limited

Name of the role: Operator

Educational Qualification: 10th class/ Inter/ ITI- Electrician/ Electronics, Mechanical

Age: 18-23 years

Salary offered: 16,343 + ESI + EPF

Location: Hyderabad

No of Vacancies: 200

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the mega job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 20 October 2023 with their certificates.

