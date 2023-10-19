On Friday, 20 October 2023, a mega job mela to fill vacancies in over 400 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the mega job mela in Vizag
Shri Siddhi Vinayaka Engineering Works
Name of the role: CNC Operator
Educational Qualification: 10th class/ ITI
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: 15,000 + 500 Bonus
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 10
Well Care Pharma
Name of the role: System Administrator
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 18-27 years
Salary Offered: 15,000- 20,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 05
Daspalla Hotel Private Limited
a) Name of the role: Plumber/ Electrician/Technician
Educational Qualification: ITI
Age: 25-35 years
Salary offered: 13,000-18,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 05
b) Name of the role: South Indian CDP
Educational Qualification: Any Degree (Experienced)
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: 25,000-30,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 01
c) Name of the role: Housekeeping Supervisor
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: 15,000-18,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 01
d) Name of the role: Restaurant Steward
Educational Qualification: Inter
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: 13,000-15,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 05
e) Name of the role: AC Technician
Educational Qualification: ITI
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: 15,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 02
f) Name of the role: Security Guards
Educational Qualification: 10th class/ Inter
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: 13,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 04
g) Name of the role: Front Office Assistant
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: 15,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 01
Also read: Three-member committee scours Visakhapatnam for CMO
BCN Digital
Name of the role: Field Sales Executives
Educational Qualification: 10th class/ Inter/ ITI/ Diploma
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: 12,000 + incentives
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 20
Deccan Fine Chemicals
Name of the role: Junior Chemist/ Trainee Chemist/ Junior Officer
Educational Qualification: B.Sc Chemistry/ M.Sc Chemistry
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: 19,474 + ESI & PF
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 100
Polineni Associates
a) Name of the role: General Insurance/ Sales Executive/ Manager
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 21-35 years
Salary offered: 20,000-40,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 05
b) Name of the role: Customer Service Executive
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 21-35 years
Salary offered: 15,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 21
c) Name of the role: IT&ITES Manager
Educational Qualification: Post Graduate
Age: 28-40 years
Salary offered: 40,000-60,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 01
Apollo Pharmacy
Name of the role: RTA/ Pharmacist
Educational Qualification: 10th class/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-32 years
Salary offered: 15,000-20,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 30
Schneider Electric Private Limited
Name of the role: Operator
Educational Qualification: 10th class/ Inter/ ITI- Electrician/ Electronics, Mechanical
Age: 18-23 years
Salary offered: 16,343 + ESI + EPF
Location: Hyderabad
No of Vacancies: 200
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the mega job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 20 October 2023 with their certificates.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post