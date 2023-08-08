On Friday, 11 August 2023, a job mela to fill vacancies in 545 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job mela in Vizag.
The Leverage Province
Name of the role: Customer and Filed Trainee
Educational qualifications: Inter/Any Degree
Age: 20-29 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
Blue Star, Sri City
Name of the role: AC Manufacturing (female only)
Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma/ Btech
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 14,754 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
HDFC Life
Name of the role: Sales Development Manager/ Business Development Manager (with 0-2 years experience)
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 23-28 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
Havells, Sri City
Name of the role: AC Manufacturing
Educational qualifications: 10th class/ Inter/ ITI/ Diploma
Age: 18-28 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,5000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
MedPlus
Name of the role: Pharmacist/ Pharmacy Aid/ Audit Assistant/ Delivery Associate
Educational qualifications: 10th class/ D Pharmacy/ B Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy
Age: 26-40 years
Salary offered: Rs 11,000-16,000 + incentives
Number of vacancies: 100
Daikin, Sri City
Name of the role: Assembly Operating
Educational qualifications: 10th/ Inter
Age: 19-26 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,450 + accommodation + food
Number of vacancies: 50
Central Pharmacy
Name of the role: Marketing Executive/ Assistant Sales Executive. Customer Care Executive/ Delivery Boys
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 25
E Zone Security Solutions
Name of the role: Field Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 21-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
XTechs Testing Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: NDT Trainee
Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma
Age: 21-28 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 + 500 allowances
Number of vacancies: 15
Adhaan Solutions Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Warehouse Associate
Educational qualifications: 9th pass and above
Age: 18-38 years
Salary offered: Rs 11,000-14,800 per month
Number of vacancies: 150
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 11 August 2023 with their certificates.
