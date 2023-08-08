On Friday, 11 August 2023, a job mela to fill vacancies in 545 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job mela in Vizag.

The Leverage Province

Name of the role: Customer and Filed Trainee

Educational qualifications: Inter/Any Degree

Age: 20-29 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

Blue Star, Sri City

Name of the role: AC Manufacturing (female only)

Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma/ Btech

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 14,754 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

HDFC Life

Name of the role: Sales Development Manager/ Business Development Manager (with 0-2 years experience)

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 23-28 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

Havells, Sri City

Name of the role: AC Manufacturing

Educational qualifications: 10th class/ Inter/ ITI/ Diploma

Age: 18-28 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,5000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

MedPlus

Name of the role: Pharmacist/ Pharmacy Aid/ Audit Assistant/ Delivery Associate

Educational qualifications: 10th class/ D Pharmacy/ B Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy

Age: 26-40 years

Salary offered: Rs 11,000-16,000 + incentives

Number of vacancies: 100

Daikin, Sri City

Name of the role: Assembly Operating

Educational qualifications: 10th/ Inter

Age: 19-26 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,450 + accommodation + food

Number of vacancies: 50

Central Pharmacy

Name of the role: Marketing Executive/ Assistant Sales Executive. Customer Care Executive/ Delivery Boys

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 25

E Zone Security Solutions

Name of the role: Field Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 21-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

XTechs Testing Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: NDT Trainee

Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma

Age: 21-28 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 + 500 allowances

Number of vacancies: 15

Adhaan Solutions Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Warehouse Associate

Educational qualifications: 9th pass and above

Age: 18-38 years

Salary offered: Rs 11,000-14,800 per month

Number of vacancies: 150

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 11 August 2023 with their certificates.

