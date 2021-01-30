We bet there was a time in everyone’s life where they wanted to pursue something apart from conventional studies like becoming a martial artist, a professional dancer, or a sportsperson. While there are a few who dare to leave behind their academics and excel in other fields, there are others who manage to balance academics, sports, and other activities. Pappu Sri Ramya and Pappu Sri Likitha are one such pair of wonder twins from Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, who prove there are no unachievable goals.

Starting from a very young age, the twins began coaching in Karate during their school days. As they shifted institutes for higher studies, they started training in Indian classical dance and took bi-weekly classes to attain their ‘A’ certificate in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during their secondary education. Speaking with Yo! Vizag, one of the siblings, Sri Ramya, shares, “All our accomplishments wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our parents and elder sister.” Pappu Appala Raju, President of Kothavalasa Panchayat, and Pappu Bhagya Lakshmi, a former member of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency are the proud parents of these wonder twins.

Once we start studying for a degree, dropping out of the activities one took part in during their schooling, is a common practice. However, the zeal and enthusiasm to continue their passion for dance and sports continued throughout their time at Padmavathi University in Tirupati. Joining the University team of Ball Badminton, they participated in the All India Women Ball Badminton tournament. Parallel to their Bachelor’s degree in Food Science, they also attained a Diploma in Yoga from the same university. In addition, the twins from Vizianagaram were two among the ten girls selected to represent their University in a folk dance competition on an international stage at the South Asia Universities fest in Kurukshetra in 2020.

The worldwide pandemic did not wither their will to learn new skills, during the lockdown period of 8 months, Ramya and Likhitha attained the highest rank of ‘Black Belt’ in Karate and learnt the art form of Karrasamu and Kattisamu. The pair has many such accomplishments in their name.

Currently pursuing their Master’s degree in Food Technology, the twins vow to continue their pursuit to learn and perfect different artforms.