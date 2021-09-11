The number of Dengue cases, being reported at government and private hospitals in Vizag, is increasing. Especially with the change in weather conditions, and frequent rains, over the past few weeks, there are many Dengue cases being reported in urban areas. TAccording to the numbers provided by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, Vizag has recorded 236 Dengue cases. Out of these, 114 are from urban locations. Meanwhile, 21 malaria cases have also been reported from August to September 2021.

District officials informed that there has been an increase in the number of seasonal diseases being reported in agency areas of Araku, Paderu, Chintapalli, Hukumpeta and Dumbriguda mandals.

Taking all precautionary measures to control the Dengue numbers in Vizag, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana IAS, has been conducting ward visits every morning. Especially to check on the hygiene levels being maintained and interacting with the residents. It is known that stagnant water bodies help mosquitoes to breed extensively. The GVMC have started releasing Gambusia fish, which are said to be predators of mosquito larvae, thereby preventing stagnant water from becoming breeding grounds. As per the instructions by GVMC Commissioner, sanitary staff are conducting fogging and spraying operations in vulnerable areas. All the residents are asked to follow ‘Dry Day’ every Friday, cleaning their surrounding areas and disposing of water ponds to prevent breeding points.

According to the health officials, three in every five houses in Vizag are reporting seasonal fevers like Dengue, with the numbers being very high in children. Over the past three days, a two year old child and an eleven boy have been tested with Dengue. Meanwhile, hospitals are having patients in dire need of platelet donation. Admitted with fever, they are getting into severe conditions with drop in platelet counts occurring within days.