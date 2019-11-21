Bustling stalls, lively music, delicious food, and exciting events will once again be lighting up the city as Maya Bazaar will soon return for its second edition in Vizag. After impressing a large turnout at its inaugural edition last year, the flea market is touted to feature a few more attractions this year.

What’s on offer?

Promising to engage the shoppers, foodies, music lovers and all others who turn up at the event, Maya Bazaar 2.0 has quite an interesting line-up of events in store.

Additionally, Maya Bazaar will also be having several events to keep the kids hooked. The Cake Mixing program, Kids Superheroes dress-up competition, and Healthy Snack Cooking Competition are the enticing additions for children this year.

The carnival will also be hosting a special performance by The V4 Band. The 4-piece kids’ musical band, from Hyderabad, has been catching the eye on YouTube with its ‘progressive fusion rock music’.

The flea market will also be electrified yet again, by Capricio. The popular YouTube band had wooed the crowd at the event last year and expect their music to do nothing less this year too.

When: 1 December

Timings: 10 AM – 10 PM

Where: MGM Grounds, Beach Road, Vizag

For stalls and tickets, contact: +91 6300875861