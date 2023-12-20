Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner CM Sai Kant Verma on Wednesday inspected the ongoing 24/7 drinking water supply scheme project at Marripalem. The visit aimed to assess progress and address any bottlenecks hindering its completion.

GVMC officials, including Supervising Engineer KVN Ravi and Superintending Engineer KVN Ravi, provided detailed updates on the project’s current status through a PowerPoint presentation. NCC Limited representative Ranga Rao also elaborated on the scheme’s smart water management system.

Impressed by the progress of the water supply project in Marripalem but emphasising the need for faster completion, Commissioner Verma set new targets. He instructed officials to expedite the remaining connections, aiming to reach the 48,000-connection target across 40.39 square kilometers within the project’s ADB-funded scope. Currently, only 15,000 connections are operational.

Verma stressed the importance of leveraging the modern system for preventive maintenance. He urged for early identification and repair of potential pipeline issues to ensure uninterrupted water supply to residents. He further directed SE Ravi to address the ongoing pumping house site dispute in Padmanabhapuram with immediate action.

Recognising the crucial role of funding, Verma instructed Ravi to promptly request the release of additional funds from the government. With four of the six planned reservoirs already completed, he emphasized the need to expedite the construction of the remaining two.

Finally, setting a tight deadline, Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner Verma directed officials to finish the drinking water pipeline works by January 25, 2024.

Supervising Engineer Venugopal, Executive Engineer Matsyaraju, Zone-5 Commissioner Krishna, and other GVMC officials were also present during the inspection.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.