In a significant development, the management of blue-flag-certified Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam has been handed over to a private organisation. The move aims to transform the beach into a more tourist-friendly destination with the help of funds provided by the central government. The primary focus of this transition is to maintain the beach’s cleanliness and ensure the quality of the sea waters for bathers.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has issued tenders in the past to hand over the beach’s management to a private party. It estimated that around 40 personnel, working in shifts, would have to be appointed to manage the operations.

This resulted in a private organisation, handling similar operations at Odisha’s Puri Beach, grabbing the contract for the management of Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam This new approach, effective since 1 November 2023, has streamlined fee collections, with all proceeds being deposited directly with the APTDC. The organisation will then receive a portion of these collections.

It may be recalled that Rushikonda Beach bagged the blue flag certification for the third consecutive time this year in May. Being one of the 13 beaches in the country to get this honour, Rushikonda stands as the only one in Andhra Pradesh.

