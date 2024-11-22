Remember Swami and friends adventuring through the village of Malgudi? How about the stories of the clever and mischievous ghost, Betal, who often left King Vikram lost in thoughts? If the memories of these amazing tales are fading, this is your chance to recollect them at the Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2024!

LitLantern for Culture & Literature Welfare Society, a registered non-profit society, is all set to roll out the Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2024 (VJLF 2024) in Visakhapatnam on the 23rd and 24th of November.

Similar to the earlier editions of the event, there is a lineup of some of the best talent in the field of children’s literature attending this fest too. Storytellers specialising in various forms of storytelling, illustrators, puppeteers, environmentalists social behaviour specialists and even a theatre group will be at the event!

What you can expect from Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2024

This two-day fest will have about 44 sessions each day, most of which will be conducted for students between the ages of 4 to 16 years. Parents and educators also have special sessions where they get a chance to have first-hand interactions and experience sessions with famous writers, illustrators, storytellers and publishers. For the first time, there will be sessions in Telugu and Hindi in addition to sessions in English.

The fest will also have a unique curated collection of children’s books from publishers from around the Indian subcontinent. You can browse this collection at the Book Fair at the fest. M Sri Bharat, Member of Parliament, will be the chief guest at the occasion.

This year’s speakers lineup includes Ashok Rajagopalan, Ruta Vyas, Roopa Pai, Savio Mascarenhas, Jeeva Raghunath, Kapil Pandey, storyteller Bongiswa from South Africa, and more.

The fest will also feature performances by two theatre groups, Swathantra Theatres and Bhoomika. The artists are set to entertain you with their plays of Vikram and Betal and tales from Panchthantra.

Furthermore, the attending guest speakers will take kids on an interactive and informative ride through workshops such as focusing on interesting topics like comic illustration, puppetry, and more. With authors, storytellers, and artists from all over travelling to he city, Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2024, promises an entertaining weekend.

For more details visit www.litlantern.in. For updates on the event, stay tuned to their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Also read- 2nd Infosys campus to new data units: Lokesh shares 5 key IT developments in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.