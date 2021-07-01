With the number of cases coming down in Visakhapatnam and the relaxation timings stretched, passenger occupancy in trains has gone higher and the demand for the running special trains. Considering the demand from the passengers, Railways has continued the running of the following special trains passing through the city

#1 HOWRAH – MGR CHENNAI CENTRAL – HOWRAH SPECIAL (Train No. 02543/02544)

Train No.02543 Howrah – MGR Chennai Central will leave Howrah daily at 03:30 pm from 03 July 2021 till further advice, and will reach MGR Chennai Central at 04:50 pm. The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 04:30 am and depart at 04:50 am.

In the return direction, the train No. 02544 MGR Chennai Central – Howrah special will leave MGR Chennai Central daily at 07:00 am from 04 July 2021 till further advice and will reach Howrah on the next day at 10.35 AM. The train will reach Vizag at 07:55 PM and depart at 08:15 PM.

The train will stop at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrakh, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole between Howrah-MGR Chennai Central. The train will have the following composition: First AC-1, AC 2-Tier-2, AC 3-Tier-3, Sleeper Class-12, and Second Class-3

#2 HOWRAH – SRI SATYA SAI PRASANTHI NILAYAM – HOWRAH SPECIAL (Train No. 02689/02690)

Train No. 02689 Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam special train will leave on Wednesdays at 02:55 pm from 07 July 2021 till further advice, will reach Sri Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam at 22.20hrs. The train will reach Duvvada the next day at 04:43 pm and depart at 04:45 pm.

In the return direction, the train No. 02890 Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam – Howrah special train will leave on Fridays at 07.40 pm with effect from 09 July 2021 till further advice and will reach Howrah at 10:35 pm on the next day. The train will reach Duvvada at 11:03 pm and depart at 11:05 pm.

The train will stop at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhubaneswar, KhurdaRoad, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Markapur, Giddalur, Nandyal, Dhone, Gooty’ Anantapur, Dharmavaram between Howrah – Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam. The train will have the following composition: AC 2-Tier-1, AC 3-Tier-2, Sleeper Class-8, Second Class-6 & Second Class cum luggage coaches -2.

#3 SANTRAGACHI-TIRUPATI-SANTRAGACHI SPECIAL (Train No. 02523/02524)

Train No. 02523 Santragachi – Tirupati special train will leave Santragachi on Sundays at 2:55 PM with effect from 04 July 2021 till further advice and will reach Tirupati at 04:10 PM. The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3:55 AM and depart at 4:15 PM.

Train No. 02524 Tirupati – Santragachi Special train will leave Tirupati on Mondays at 08:05 pm with effect from 05 July 2021 till further advice and will reach Santragachi at 23.10hrs The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 08:25 am and departure at 08.45 am.

The train will stop at Kharagpur, Jaleswar, Balasore, Soro, Bhadrakh, JajpurKeonjharRoad, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, KhurdaRoad, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Gudur, Renigunta between Santragachi- Tirupati

The train will have the following composition: AC 2-Tier-1, AC 3-Tier-2, Sleeper Class-8, Second Class-6 & Second Class cum luggage coaches-2.

#4 SHALIMAR-VISAKHAPATNAM-SHALIMAR SPECIAL (Train No. 02491/02492)

Train No. 02491 Shalimar – Visakhapatnam special train will leave Shalimar on Tuesdays at 06:30hrs with effect from 06 July 2021 which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day 7:50 AM.

In the return direction, the train No. 02492 Visakhapatnam – Shalimar special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 3:25 PM and will reach Shalimar on the next day at 6:00 PM.

The train will stop at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrakh, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Sompeta, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam between Shalimar and Visakhapatnam.

The train will have the following composition: LHB coaches of AC 2-Tier-2, AC 3-Tier-3, Sleeper Class-12, Second Class-2 , Pantry car-1& Motor Cars-2.

#5 KHURDA ROAD-UDHNA-KHURDA ROAD SPECIAL (Train No. 08585/08586)

Train No. 08585 Khurda Road – Udhna special train via Vizianagaram, Rayagada will leave Khurda Road at 8:30 PM on 5 July 2021 and will reach Udhna on 7 July 2021 at 3:40 AM. The train will reach Vizianagaram at 2:00 AM and depart at 2:25 AM.

Train No. 08586 Udhna – Khurda Road special train via Rayagada, Vizianagaram will leave Udhna at 06.00 am on 07 July 2021 and will reach Khurda Road on 08.07.2021. The train will reach Vizianagaram at 09.10 am and depart at 09.35 am.

The train will stop at Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram Town, Rayagada, Singapur Road, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Lakholi, Raipur, Durg, Gondia, Nagpur, Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Paldhi, Nandubar between Khurda Road and Udhna. The train will have the following composition: LHB coaches of 1st AC cum 2nd AC-1, AC 2-Tier-1, AC 3-Tier-4, Sleeper Class-8, Second Class-4, Second Class cum luggage / disabled coaches-1 & Motor Cars-2.

#6 VISAKHAPATNAM – BHAGAT KI KOTHI SPECIAL (Train No. 08573/08574)

The train No. 08573 Visakhapatnam – Bhagat-Ki-Kothi special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursday at 5.25 AM with effect from 8 July 2021 till further advice which will reach Bhagat-ki-Kothi on the next day at 8: 00 PM.

In the return direction, train No.08574 Bhagat-Ki-Kothi – Visakhapatnam special train will leave Bhagat-Ki-Kothi on Saturday at 8:00 PM with effect from 10 July 2021 till further advice which will reach Visakhapatnam on the third day of its journey at 09:50 AM.

The train will stop at Vizianagram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram. Rayagada, Muniguda. Kesinga. Titlagarh, Knatabanji, Khariar Road, Jahasamund, Raigpur, Bhatapara. Uslapur. Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni Murawara, Damoh, Saugor, Malkheri, Guna, Chhabra Gugor, Baran, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Banasthali Niwai, Durgapura, Jaipur, Phulera, Makrana, Degana, Netra Road and Jodhpur between Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi.

The train will have the following composition: AC 2-Tier-1, AC 3-Tier-3, Sleeper Class-8, Second Class-4, Pantry car-1 & Second Class cum luggage/ disabled coaches-2.

#7 VISAKHAPATNAM-TATA-VISAKHAPATNAM SPECIAL (Train No. 08572/08571)

Train No. 08572 Visakhapatnam – Tata Nagar special train will leave Vizag on Sundays at 7:25 PM with effect from 11 July 2021 till further advice, which will reach Tata Nagar at 11:00 AM on the next day.

In the return direction, the train No. 08571 Tata Nagar – Visakhapatnam special will leave Tata Nagar at 1.00 PM with effect from 12 July 2021 till further advice, which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 4.00 AM.

The train will stop at Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jakhapura, Sukinda Road, Harichadanapur, Kendujaragarh, Banaspani, Dangoaposi, Chaibasa and Rajkharsawan between Visakhapatnam- Tata Nagar. The train will have the following composition: AC 2-Tier-1, AC 3-Tier-2, Sleeper Class-12, Second Class-6 & Second Class cum luggage/ disabled coaches-2.

#8 VISAKHAPATNAM-DIGHA-VISAKHAPATNAM SPECIAL (Train No. 08564/08563)

Train No. 08564 Visakhapatnam – Digha special train will leave Visakhapatnam every Thursday at 3:30 PM with effect from 8 July 2021 till further advice, which will reach Digha on the next day at 6:35 AM

In the return direction, the train No. 08573 Digha – Visakhapatnam special train will leave Digha on Fridays at 5:25 PM with effect from 09 July 2021 till further advice, which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 7.50 AM.

The train will stop at Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Panskura, Tamluk, and Kathi between Visakhapatnam – Diha stations. The train will have the following composition: AC 2-Tier-1, AC 3-Tier-2, Sleeper Class-8, Second Class-6 & Second Class cum luggage/ disabled coaches-2.

#9 VISAKHAPATNAM – NANDED – VISAKHAPATNAM SPECIAL (Train No. 08565/08566)

Train No. 08565 Visakhapatnam – Nanded special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Wednesday & Saturday at 8:00 AM with effect from 10 July 2021 till further advice, which will reach Nanded on the next day at 1:34 PM.

In the return direction, the train No. 08566 Nanded – Visakhapatnam special train will leave Nanded on Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday at 4:35 PM with effect from 11 July 2021 till further advice, which will reach Visakhapatnam at 9:15 AM on the next day.

The train will stop at Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed between Visakhapatnam-Nanded stations.

The train will have the following composition: AC 2-Tier-1, AC 3-Tier-3, Sleeper Class-6, Second Class-4 & Second Class cum luggage/ disabled coaches-2.

#10 VISAKHAPATNAM-BHUBANESWAR- VISAKHAPATNAM SPECIAL (Train No. 08570/08569)

The train No. 08570 Visakhapatnam – Bhubaneswar special train will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 4:20 PM with effect from 14 July 2021 till further advice, which will reach Bhubaneswar at 11:45 PM.

In the return direction, the train No.08569 Bhubaneswar – Visakhapatnam special train will leave Bhubaneswar daily at 8:15 AM with effect from 15 July 2021 till further advice, which will reach Visakhapatnam at 3:25 PM.

The train will stop at Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalle, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Palasa, Mandasa Road, Sompeta, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Ganjam, Rambha, Khallikot, Chilka, Balugaon, Gangadharpur, Kuhuri, Kalupara Ghat, Bhusandpur, Nirakarpur and Khurda Road between Visakhapatnam – Bhubaneswar stations. The train will have the following composition: Second Class-7 & Second Class cum luggage/ disabled coaches-2.

#11 BHUBANESWAR-KRISHNARAJAPURAM-BHUBANESWAR SPECIAL (Train No. 02885/02886)

The train No. 02885 Bhubaneswar – Krishnarajapuram special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Wednesdays at 12:10 AM with effect from 14 July 2021 to till further advice, and will reach Krishnarajapuram on the next day at 12:05 AM. The train will reach Visakhapatnam at 6:50 PM and depart at 7:10 PM.

In the return direction, the train No. 02886 Krishnarajapuram – Bhubaneswar special train will leave Krishnarajapuram on Thursday at 4:55 PM with effect from 15 July 2021 to till further advice and will reach Bhubaneswar at 06:15 pm. The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10:25 AM and depart at 10:45 AM.

The train will stop at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakula Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet between Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajapuram stations.

The train will have the following composition: LHB coaches of AC 3-Tier-16, Pantrycar-1 & Generator motor cars-2.