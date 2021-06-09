Staying at home has given space for long-form content. Be it the Korean dramas or the regional YouTube series, all have shot to fame and popularity with everyone on their devices. With OTT and social media platforms encouraging content creation instead of content consumption, latent talents have been on the sprout. For newcomers in this genre, welcome to the long-form content, and happy streaming. For those who are up to date with the releases, here are the 4 latest Telugu web series and where to watch them.

List of 4 amazing latest Telugu web series:

#1 30 Weds 21

30 Weds 21 is a real-life satirical depiction of a 30-year-old unmarried man. For individuals engaging in ‘age is just a number’ motivation, this series will drive home an uncensored, unapologetic answer. The 30 Weds 21 series is among the many web series that Chai Bisket has been making. All the 6 episodes are streaming on the YouTube channel Girl Formula.

Where to watch: YouTube

#2 Surya

Surya is a romantic comedy web series narrating the tales of a graduate searching for a means of survival. The series incorporates serious issues of middle-class issues with social validation, and peer pressure. Shanmukh Jaswanth, of Software Developer fame, plays the lead in the series. While the series makers have not announced how many episodes or seasons the series will have, 7 episodes are streaming on Shanmukh Jaswanth’s YouTube channel. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the makers have chosen not to stick to a time schedule for a new episode release. The Surya web series episode 8 is all set to release soon.

Where to watch: YouTube

#3 Room No. 54

Room No. 54 is a 2021 web series. The 10-part entertainer delves into friendships during college, bringing back the memories. The web series depicts the life of a group of hostel mates who live in Room No. 54. The series drops episodes of random incidents like preparation for exams, birthday celebration, and their failed Goa trips. The 10 episodes have released on 21 May 2021.

Where to watch: ZEE5

#4 Teenage Diaries

Teenage Dairies, as the name suggests is a series on an integral part of everyone’s life; teenage. Since teenagers develop from an individual into an adult, this mini-series narrates snippets from this period, driving home a message. While the series makers haven’t announced how many parts the series will contain, currently 7 episodes are streaming on the YouTube channel CAPDT. The series makers have been releasing the episodes in irregular intervals with the shooting going on simultaneously.

Where to watch: YouTube