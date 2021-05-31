After a week of heat wave in Visakhapatnam, the weather has changed for the better as light to moderate rainfall with strong winds is likely to take place along the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next 5 days. A significant drop in temperatures was witnessed on Monday morning which brought relief to the people of Vizag. While the maximum temperature recorded at Vizag (Waltair) was about 35 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature at Vizag (airport) hovered around 38 degrees Celsius. A slight amount of mist was also witnessed during a gloomy morning.

In the coming 5 days, till 6 June 2021, partly cloudy weather is expected over the skies of Visakhapatnam, with slight chances of rainfall and thunderstorms and the temperatures not likely to go beyond 35 degrees. On Monday, 31 May 2021, strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. A warning has been issued by the weather officials, advising the fishermen to not venture into the sea on Monday.

In other news, as per the latest meteorological indications from IMD, Amaravathi, the southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in a likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the Southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by 3 June 2021.

From 01st June onwards condition will gradually become favourable with gradual increase in strength and depth of westerly winds. It may lead to onset over Kerala around 03rd June. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 30, 2021

The trough from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbouring areas to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level has now become less marked.

“General onset of the Southwest monsoon is around June 1, so, it’s likely that the monsoon might be delayed this year by two days. After the onset of monsoon in Kerala on June 3, we can get an idea about when the monsoon will arrive in AP,” said IMD Director S Stella.