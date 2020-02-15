Authorities mull introduction of light metro in Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairperson YV Subba Reddy met the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail, NVS Reddy, on Friday. During the meeting that was held in Tirupati at the Sri Padmavati Guest House, the two top officials discussed the possibility of introducing a rapid transport system in Tirumala. The meeting was held during the same time as NVS Reddy’s personal visit to the Venkateswara Swamy temple. Reports have revealed that the TTD Chairman enquired the Metro Rail chief if a rail-based transport solution could be devised from the foothills of Tirumala connecting to the shrine for the benefit of the pilgrims.

Discussions were made on whether a new metro line should be set up across the hill or the existing 12-13 km long Ghat road should be utilized for setting up the rail network – modelling along the route in Hyderabad.

TTD’s official statement post the meeting stated that Hyderabad Metro Rail’s NVS Reddy suggested setting up a light metro vehicle system for the rugged terrain in Tirumala.

If the metro is set up, it is expected to cut short the travel time for lakhs of tourists visiting the temple every day. At present, the temple witnesses a daily footfall of at least 1.5 lakh pilgrims.