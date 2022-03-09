Vizianagaram translates to ‘City of Victory’ and rightfully so. Many great legends have lived to make Vizianagaram a place to reckon with. From influencers in fine arts to greats in folk arts, from literary geniuses to social reformers, and from socialist princes to change-makers, this town has been the birthplace for many. Working across varied fields, each of them brought in something unique to add to its many facets. Not only did they ensure that the rich heritage of Vizianagaram is preserved, but they also took the culture of the town forward. The legacy left behind by these eminent personalities from Vizianagaram is the responsibility of future generations to carry it forward. These luminaries forever live on standing the test of time.

Here is a list of the eminent personalities from Vizianagaram who have left a legacy behind for future generations to follow.

Ajjada Adibatla Narayana Das (1864-1945)

Titled Harikatha Pitamaha, he was a poet, musician, dancer, linguist, philosopher, and creator of Harikatha. He was the first Principal of Maharaja Sangeetha Nritya Kalashala established in 1919.

Maha Kavi Gurajada Appa Rao (1862-1915)

Noted playwright and poet of Telugu theatre he was renowned for the social play Kanyasulkam (1892). He scripted the widely known Telugu patriotic song “Desamunu Preminchumanna”.

Dwaram Venkataswamy Naidu (1893-1964)

Visually impaired Carnatic music violinist who became Principal at Maharaja’s Music College, Vijayanagaram, at a young age. He was conferred with the Padma Shri.

Kodi Rama Murthy Naidu (1882-1942)

Indian bodybuilder and wrestler awarded with ‘Kaliyuga Bhima’ title by King George V. He also established a circus, the rewards of which were donated for the cause of the Indian independence movement.

Maharaj Kumar Vijayanand Gajapathi Raju (1905-1965)

The Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram, also known as, Sir Vizzy, was a former captain of the Indian Cricket team, a cricket administrator and a politician. He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

Giddugu Venkata Ramurthy (1863-1940)

Telugu writer and one of the earliest Telugu linguists and social visionaries. He promoted the use of a more comprehensible language to the common man (vyavaharika basha).

