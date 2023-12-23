V V Lakshminarayana, popularly known as JD Lakshminarayana, has announced the launch of the Jai Bharat National Party. Announcing Vijayawada on Friday, Lakshminarayana, former CBI Joint Director, said the new party was floated after taking the opinion of all sections to provide a clean and corrupt-free administration.

“The goal of the party is to achieve special status for Andhra Pradesh. The party will never bow down to anyone under any circumstances,” he said after announcing the new party. Lakshminarayana further said that the party would steer the State towards the path of progress and ensure that it would surpass Gujarat in terms of development.

The former CBI official, who was known for dealing the high-profile cases like the Satyam scandal and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets case, took voluntary retirement in 2018 to test the waters in politics.

Before entering politics, Lakshminarayana extensively toured all the districts and interacted with the people. Later, he joined the Jana Sena Party and unsuccessfully contested from the Vizag parliamentary constituency on the party. He stood third in the race, while YSRCP candidate MVV Satyanarayana won the seat by defeating Bharat of TDP. After distancing from the Jana Sena Activities for some time, he finally quit it.

Lakshminarayana is likely to contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency again in the 2024 elections on his Jai Bharat National Party ticket.

