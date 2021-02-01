Starting from Monday, individuals can book flights from Kurnool to other cities including Visakhapatnam. The first Indigo flight is scheduled to take off on 28 March. Oravakal Kurnool airport, inaugurated on 8 Jan 2019, was developed by the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited.

As per Indigo, the distance of approximately 730 km from Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, will be covered in a 1 hour 10-minute duration flight. This initiative comes under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) regional connectivity scheme. To provide affordable flying rates to the citizens of India and aid the unserved airports, the central, state, and airport authorities of the country pitch in financially.

As per the press release by Indigo, flights to and fro Visakhapatnam and Kurnool are scheduled every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Apart from Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai are two other destinations Indigo will take its passengers to from Kurnool.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue officer, Indigo, said, “We are pleased to add Kurnool as our new domestic destination in our 6E network. It will strategically enhance regional connectivity in southern India, as Kurnool will be one of three capitals in the state of Andhra Pradesh, as well as the node for the upcoming Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. These flights will not only strengthen connectivity within and from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but also promote trade and commerce in the region. Kurnool is also known for tourist attractions such Ahobilam, Nallamala Forest, Belum Caves, which will attract domestic tourists as Indians focus on exploring the country this year.”