Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh has seen one of the highest rises in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. In the latest, another YSRCP MLA is reported to have contracted the virus, making him the second legislator in Andhra Pradesh to be infected. The MLA – Dr Sudhakar from Kodumur constituency in Kurnool is reported to have attended the Assembly Sessions held in Amaravati recently. Prior to the sessions, the MLA tested negative for COVID-19. However, on his return, the legislator showed symptoms of the virus. The second round of tests revealed that the MLA from Kurnool district was infected by COVID-19.

As per reports, the MLA has been placed in home quarantine, and his security staff have been relieved from their duties. The concerned authorities in Kurnool are currently tracing all the primary contacts of the MLA as he had reportedly interacted with several citizens in his constituency recently. Arrangements are currently being made to shift the legislator to the isolation ward in Vishwa Bharathi Hospital near K Nagalapuram.

The MLA from Kurnool district is currently the second legislator in AP to have been infected by COVID-19. Earlier this week, YSRCP MLA from Srungavarapukota, Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, tested positive for COVID-19 on 22 June 2020. The MLA’s personal security officer also contracted the virus. MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao returned from the USA recently, post which he tested negative for COVID-19. However, the second round of tests was conducted when he showed symptoms of the illness, thereby deeming him positive. The authorities in Vizianagaram have been tracing all primary contacts of the MLA since.

As of 25 June 2020, Kurnool had registered a total of 1555 cases, of which 684 were active. While 824 patients were discharged, 44 patients succumbed to death. In Vizianagaram, the total active cases stood at 60 out of 99 registered overall. 39 patients recovered from the virus and have been discharged.