Kola Guruvulu, who was recently made the DCCB chairman, has been appointed as the YSRCP Visakhapatnam District President. The post has fallen vacant following the resignation of Panchakarla Ramesh Babu.

Kola Guruvulu launched his political career by joining the Praja Rajyam Party in 2009. He unsuccessfully contested as an MLA from Visakhapatnam South constituency in the 2009 elections. Later, he joined the YSRCP when the party was launched and contested as an MLA from the same constituency in the 2014 elections and lost the battle. He also lost the MLC election held in 2023.

Meanwhile, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, who recently quit the post of YSRCP Visakhapatnam District President and also resigned from the party, joined the Jana Sena Party on July 20 in the presence of the party chief Pawan Kalyan at the Mangalagiri party office. Welcoming Ramesh Babu into the party, Pawan Kalyan assured him of the position he deserves in the JSP.

Speaking after donning the JSP Kanduva, Ramesh Babu said he would strive for the fulfilment of the ideals of Pawan Kalyan. It is learnt that Ramesh Babu will contest from the Pendurthi Assembly constituency in the 2024 elections. He reportedly quit the YSRCP as he was not assured of the party ticket to contest from the constituency. Earlier, Ramesh Babu had represented the Assembly constituencies of Pendurthi and Yellamanchili.

