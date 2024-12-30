Kaveti Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (energy), has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh as the present incumbent Neerabh Kumar Prasad will be retiring from service on 31 December. The State government issued an order on 29 December night making the appointment. Vijayanand, who belongs to the 1992 batch of IAS, will be in the office till November 2025.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has finalised Vijayanand for the post of Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh though Srilakshmi, IAS, tops the seniority list followed by a couple of other officials.

Having started his career as the District Collector of Adilabad in 1992, Vijayanand was the recipient of FAPCCI and other awards for his performance. While the IAS officer received the FAPCCI award for excellence in industrial productivity in the year 2009-10, he was selected for the best CEO (thermal) of the year in 2013 by the Andhra Pradesh government.

When Vijayanand was the Managing Director of AP Genco, the company won the India Power award in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012. Neerabh Kumar Prasad took over as the Chief Secretary in June after the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance came to power in the State after the general elections in May this year.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu