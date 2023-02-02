Legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, dearly known to audiences across the country as Kalatapsavi, passed away during the late hours of Thursday, 2 February 2023, at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. The 92-year-old was undergoing going treatment for age-related ailments. His demise is a great loss to the Indian Film Industry.

Kasinadhuni Viswanath received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 1992 for his immense contribution to the field of cinema. In his illustrious career that spanned over seven decades, he directed 53 feature films in several Indian languages. His stories are well-connected with the Telugu film audiences for addressing societal issues such as caste, colour, misogyny, and others.

K Viswanath was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime achievement in cinema in 2017. He also received an honorary doctorate from the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University alongside eight Filmfare Awards for Best Director.

His films Swarabhishekam (2005), Sutradharulu (1990) and Swathi Muthyam (1987) won him the prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. Sankarabharanam won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment (1980). K Vishwanath was also a recipient of international honours such as the Prize of the Public at the Besancon Film Festival of France.

The legendary director was also a seasoned actor who won the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Kalisundam Raa (2000).

