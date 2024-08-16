Junior doctors in Visakhapatnam took out a rally from Kali Matha temple to YMCA on Beach Road in the city on 16 August in protest against the Kolkata incident in which a trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

Holding placards, they raised slogans like ‘we want justice’. They demanded stringent punishment to those responsible for the crime. Besides junior doctors, medical staff and activists of various organisations, including AISF, participated in the rally.

The junior doctors of KGH have decided to continue their strike against the brutal crime. They are also demanding protection to doctors. As a result of the protest by junior doctors, services at the hospital have been effected.

The junior doctors staged a sit-in at KGH on 14 August and raised slogans against the heinous crime in Kolkata. They threatened to intensify the agitation. Junior doctors in large numbers took part in the dharna and demanded stern action against the accused.

IMA calls for bandh

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a 24-hour nationwide bandh of medical services from 6 am on 17 August in protest against rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the attack on the protesting students on 14 August.

In a statement, the association has made it clear that doctors all over the country will not attend to any medical service except the emergency cases. The association has sought the support of the people for the just cause of doctors.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu