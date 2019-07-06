3 events in June that marked special occasions in Visakhapatnam

June was a memorable month in Visakhapatnam with several events lighting up the city. From a spectacular display of Kuchipudi to the grand launch of a platform for the young entrepreneurs, the city was filled with all the right colours. Here are a few of the marquee events in June that marked special occasions in Visakhapatnam.

An affair to remember

2 June

Royal Affair 2019, at Novotel Varun Beach, marked an appreciation dinner for the clientele of Bellagio, Kingsbury Hotel, Colombo and Sri Lankan Airlines. The event also featured a special performance by Bollywood actress Simran Khan.

Classic show

2 June

The students of Visakha Dance Academy performed a dance recital of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi to impress the select gathering at VUDA Children’s Arena.

A platform for the young

8 June

Visakhapatnam Chambers of Commerce & Industry (VCCI) introduced a platform for young and dynamic entrepreneurs. The launch of the initiative was attended by several young entrepreneurs from the city.