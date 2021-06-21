Indian Army is conducting a recruitment rally for 2021 in Vizag. The Indian Army jobs rally is being conducted for 6 districts of Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vizag, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Yanam district of Puducherry. The application process is completely online, and interested applicants can visit their official website.

The Indian Army notification is for all Army Soldier Trades. The recruitment application form is open from 20 June 2021 till 03 August 2021. The Indian Army Recruitment rally would be conducted at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Vizag from 16 August 2021 to 31 August 2021 where the interested candidates can apply for the jobs.

The Indian Army is recruiting for the following posts:

#1 Soldier General Duty (All-Time)

#2 Soldier Technical

#3 Soldier Technical (Aviation & AMN Examiner)

#4 Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant / Nursing Assistant Veterinary

#5 Soldier Clerk – Store Keep Technical (All Arms)

#6 Soldier Tradesman (All Arms)

All the candidates will have to go through a Physical Fitness Test (PFT) to be eligible for the offered roles. The fitness test would include a 1.6 km run, pull-ups, balance, and 9 feet ditch. A Physical Measurement Test (PMT) would also apply to all the candidates along with the PFT test.

Eligibility criteria:

Age:

The Indian Army recruitment requires all candidates to be born between 01 October 1998 and 01 April 2004 except for General Duty officer which accepts anyone born between 01 October 2000 and 01 April 2004.

Education:

#1 Soldier General Duty (All-Time)

Class 10th /Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject.

#2 Soldier Technical

10+2 / Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and English with Min 50% marks in aggregate and 40% marks in each subject

#3 Soldier Technical (Aviation & AMN Examiner)

10+2 / Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and English with Min 50% marks in aggregate and 40% marks in each subject

#4 Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant / Nursing Assistant Veterinary

10+2/Intermediate pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English with min 50% marks in aggregate and min 40% marks in each subject. OR 10+2/Intermediate pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, and English with min 50% marks in aggregate and min 40% marks in each subject.

#5 Soldier Clerk – Store Keep Technical (All Arms)

10+2 / Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths Overall 60% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in each subject.

#6 Soldier Tradesman (All Arms)

Class 8th Simple pass (for Syce, House Keeper & Mess Keeper). should have scored min 33% in each subject.

All candidates are required to take necessary documents in physical format for the rally.