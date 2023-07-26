On Friday, 28 July 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 535 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Sales Executive, Cashier, Customer Representative Executive
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 20-25
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Kalyan Jewellers
Name of the role: Jewellery Marketing
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 16,400 plus incentives
Number of vacancies: 15
Deccan Fine Chemicals
Name of the role: Junior Chemist, Senior Chemist for production (male only)
Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry, MSc Chemistry (2016-2023 batches)
Age: 20-27
Salary offered: Rs 19,400 plus incentives
Number of vacancies: 100
Spandana Spoorthy Financial Ltd
Name of the role: Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Diploma/ Any Degree
Age: 20-27
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 + 4,000 + TA + incentives
Number of vacancies: 90
Also read: Foundation stone laying ceremony of Inorbit Mall in Vizag on 1 August
Honour Lab Ltd
Name of the role: Jr Chemist, Sr Chemist for production, QA
Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry, MSc Chemistry
Age: 20-26
Salary offered: Rs 19,200-21,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
Hetero Drugs Ltd
Name of the role: Jr Chemist, Sr Chemist for production, QA
Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry, MSc Chemistry
Age: 20-32
Salary offered: Rs 19,300-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Axis Bank
Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive, Relationship Manager
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-39
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-18,000 per month + incentives
Number of vacancies: 50
SBI and Muthooth Housing Finance
Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive, Relationship Manager, Team Leader, Tele Caller, Backend Support Team
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Jos Alukkas
Name of the role: Sales Trainee
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 + food and accommodation + TA + incentives
Number of vacancies: 80
Flipkart
Name of the role: Delivery Associates
Educational qualifications: SSC/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-45
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000
Number of vacancies: 30
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 28 July 2023 with their certificates.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post