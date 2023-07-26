On Friday, 28 July 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 535 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Sales Executive, Cashier, Customer Representative Executive

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 20-25

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Kalyan Jewellers

Name of the role: Jewellery Marketing

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 16,400 plus incentives

Number of vacancies: 15

Deccan Fine Chemicals

Name of the role: Junior Chemist, Senior Chemist for production (male only)

Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry, MSc Chemistry (2016-2023 batches)

Age: 20-27

Salary offered: Rs 19,400 plus incentives

Number of vacancies: 100

Spandana Spoorthy Financial Ltd

Name of the role: Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Diploma/ Any Degree

Age: 20-27

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 + 4,000 + TA + incentives

Number of vacancies: 90

Honour Lab Ltd

Name of the role: Jr Chemist, Sr Chemist for production, QA

Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry, MSc Chemistry

Age: 20-26

Salary offered: Rs 19,200-21,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

Hetero Drugs Ltd

Name of the role: Jr Chemist, Sr Chemist for production, QA

Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry, MSc Chemistry

Age: 20-32

Salary offered: Rs 19,300-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Axis Bank

Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive, Relationship Manager

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-39

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-18,000 per month + incentives

Number of vacancies: 50

SBI and Muthooth Housing Finance

Name of the role: Branch Relationship Executive, Relationship Manager, Team Leader, Tele Caller, Backend Support Team

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Jos Alukkas

Name of the role: Sales Trainee

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 + food and accommodation + TA + incentives

Number of vacancies: 80

Flipkart

Name of the role: Delivery Associates

Educational qualifications: SSC/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-45

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000

Number of vacancies: 30

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 28 July 2023 with their certificates.

