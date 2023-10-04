On Friday, 6 October 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 240 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag
Fusion Tiles
Name of the role: Sales Manager, Showroom Manager
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Flipkart
Name of the role: Delivery Boys
Educational qualifications: 10th/Inter/Any Degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-30,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 120
Reliance Trends
Name of the role: Customer Sales Associate
Educational qualifications: 10th/Inter/Any Degree
Age: 19-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 11,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Expressbees
Name of the role: Delivery Boys
Educational qualifications: 10th/Inter/Any Degree
Age: 18-40 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Marshalls Pet Zone
Name of the role: Pharmacist/ Store Manager/ Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy/ Inter (with computer knowledge)
Age: 24-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 14,000-18,000 + incentives (Rs 4,000-6,000) + food
Number of vacancies: 30
Young India
Name of the role: Marketing Sales Executive/ Business Development Manager
Educational qualifications: 10th/Inter/Any Degree
Age: 18-28 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Max Fashion
Name of the role: Customer Support Associate
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-26 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 6 October 2023 with their certificates.
