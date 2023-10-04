On Friday, 6 October 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 240 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag

Fusion Tiles

Name of the role: Sales Manager, Showroom Manager

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Flipkart

Name of the role: Delivery Boys

Educational qualifications: 10th/Inter/Any Degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-30,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 120

Reliance Trends

Name of the role: Customer Sales Associate

Educational qualifications: 10th/Inter/Any Degree

Age: 19-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 11,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Also read: RJ Farhat to sing her way into the hearts of Radio Mirchi Vizag morning listeners

Expressbees

Name of the role: Delivery Boys

Educational qualifications: 10th/Inter/Any Degree

Age: 18-40 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Marshalls Pet Zone

Name of the role: Pharmacist/ Store Manager/ Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy/ Inter (with computer knowledge)

Age: 24-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 14,000-18,000 + incentives (Rs 4,000-6,000) + food

Number of vacancies: 30

Young India

Name of the role: Marketing Sales Executive/ Business Development Manager

Educational qualifications: 10th/Inter/Any Degree

Age: 18-28 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Max Fashion

Name of the role: Customer Support Associate

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-26 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 6 October 2023 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.