On Friday, 3 November 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 350 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag

Team Lease (Hunar Project), Hyderabad

Name of the role: Call Center Executives

Educational qualifications: Degree

Age: 18-29

Salary offered: 14,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

Flipkart

Name of the role: Associates/Executives/Delivery Boys

Educational qualification: 10th/Inter/Any Degree

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: 18,000 to 30,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 80

Big Basket

Name of the role: Van Delivery Associates/Bike Delivery Associates

Educational qualification: 10th/Inter/Degree

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: 12,000 per month + allowances

Number of vacancies: 50

Apollo Pharma

Name of the role: Pharmacist/Retail Trainee Associate

Educational qualification: M/D/B Pharmacy

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: 10,094+ Incentives

Number of vacancies: 20

i-Smart Solutions

Name of the role: Tele Sales Associates

Educational qualification: 10th/Inter/Degree

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

MedPlus Pharmacy

Name of the role: Pharmacists with PCI Certificate/Pharmacy AID/CSA/Audit Assistants/Delivery Assistants

Educational qualification: 10th/Inter/M/D/B Pharmacy

Age: 26-40

Salary offered: 11,080 to 16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Axis Bank

Name of the role: Relationship Officer

Educational qualification: 10th/Inter/Degree

Age: 18-39

Salary offered: 13,600 to 18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Trinitech Infrastructures India Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Design Engineer/Piping Engineer/Safety Supervisor

Educational qualification: Diploma/B Tech (Mechanical)

Age: 23-45

Salary: 25,000 to 40,000 per month

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 3 November 2023 with their certificates.

