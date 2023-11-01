On Friday, 3 November 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 350 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag
Team Lease (Hunar Project), Hyderabad
Name of the role: Call Center Executives
Educational qualifications: Degree
Age: 18-29
Salary offered: 14,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
Flipkart
Name of the role: Associates/Executives/Delivery Boys
Educational qualification: 10th/Inter/Any Degree
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: 18,000 to 30,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 80
Big Basket
Name of the role: Van Delivery Associates/Bike Delivery Associates
Educational qualification: 10th/Inter/Degree
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: 12,000 per month + allowances
Number of vacancies: 50
Apollo Pharma
Name of the role: Pharmacist/Retail Trainee Associate
Educational qualification: M/D/B Pharmacy
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: 10,094+ Incentives
Number of vacancies: 20
i-Smart Solutions
Name of the role: Tele Sales Associates
Educational qualification: 10th/Inter/Degree
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
MedPlus Pharmacy
Name of the role: Pharmacists with PCI Certificate/Pharmacy AID/CSA/Audit Assistants/Delivery Assistants
Educational qualification: 10th/Inter/M/D/B Pharmacy
Age: 26-40
Salary offered: 11,080 to 16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Axis Bank
Name of the role: Relationship Officer
Educational qualification: 10th/Inter/Degree
Age: 18-39
Salary offered: 13,600 to 18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Trinitech Infrastructures India Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Design Engineer/Piping Engineer/Safety Supervisor
Educational qualification: Diploma/B Tech (Mechanical)
Age: 23-45
Salary: 25,000 to 40,000 per month
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 3 November 2023 with their certificates.
