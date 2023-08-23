On Friday, 25 August 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 360 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.

Rakshita Drugs Pvt Ltd

a) Name of the role: Production Operator (chemist)/ Senior Chemist

Educational qualifications: Inter/ BSc/ MSc

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Experience required: 0-5 years

b) Name of the role: Process Development Lab Chemist/ Senior Chemist

Educational qualifications: BSc/ MSc

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Experience required: 2-5 years

c) Name of the role: Fitters

Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma (Mechanical)

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

Experience required: 1-5 years

d) Name of the role: Quality Assurance- Chemist/ Senior Chemist/ Senior Executive/ Assistant Manager

Educational qualifications: BSc/ MSc

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Experience required: 2-10 years

ADL Agro

a) Name of the role: Marketing Executives

Educational qualifications: BBA/ Any Degree

Age: 18-32 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 6

b) Name of the role: Horticulture Field Officer

Educational qualifications: Diploma in Horticulture

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 1

Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Mechanics/ Helpers

Educational qualifications: ITI

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 25

Experience required: 2-3 years

Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Name of the role: Research Development Chemist/ Senior Chemist

Educational qualifications: MSc

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

Experience required: 0-3 years

TeamLease (SBI Cards, Union Bank Cards)

Name of the role: Relationship Executive/ Branch Relationship Manager/ Tele Callers/ Backend Support/ Team Leaders

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 80

Experience required: 0-3 years

Sriram Life Insurance

Name of the role: Assistant Sales Manager

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: 18,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Experience required: 0-2 years

WNS Global Services

Name of the role: Medical Coding

Educational qualifications: M Pharm/ B Pharm/ Degree in Life Sciences

Age: 20-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 80

Experience required: 0-2 years

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 25 August 2023 with their certificates.

