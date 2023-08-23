On Friday, 25 August 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 360 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.
Rakshita Drugs Pvt Ltd
a) Name of the role: Production Operator (chemist)/ Senior Chemist
Educational qualifications: Inter/ BSc/ MSc
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Experience required: 0-5 years
b) Name of the role: Process Development Lab Chemist/ Senior Chemist
Educational qualifications: BSc/ MSc
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Experience required: 2-5 years
c) Name of the role: Fitters
Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma (Mechanical)
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
Experience required: 1-5 years
d) Name of the role: Quality Assurance- Chemist/ Senior Chemist/ Senior Executive/ Assistant Manager
Educational qualifications: BSc/ MSc
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Experience required: 2-10 years
ADL Agro
a) Name of the role: Marketing Executives
Educational qualifications: BBA/ Any Degree
Age: 18-32 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 6
b) Name of the role: Horticulture Field Officer
Educational qualifications: Diploma in Horticulture
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 1
Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Mechanics/ Helpers
Educational qualifications: ITI
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 25
Experience required: 2-3 years
Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Name of the role: Research Development Chemist/ Senior Chemist
Educational qualifications: MSc
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
Experience required: 0-3 years
TeamLease (SBI Cards, Union Bank Cards)
Name of the role: Relationship Executive/ Branch Relationship Manager/ Tele Callers/ Backend Support/ Team Leaders
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 80
Experience required: 0-3 years
Sriram Life Insurance
Name of the role: Assistant Sales Manager
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: 18,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Experience required: 0-2 years
WNS Global Services
Name of the role: Medical Coding
Educational qualifications: M Pharm/ B Pharm/ Degree in Life Sciences
Age: 20-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 80
Experience required: 0-2 years
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 25 August 2023 with their certificates.
