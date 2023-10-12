On Friday, 13 October 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 400 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag

Honey Group

Name of the role: Relationship Manager/ Business Development/ Sales Manager

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 15,300-32,500 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 06

Flipkart

Name of the role: Delivery Boys

Educational Qualification: 10th class/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-45

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-30,000 per month

Location: Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 80

Shriram General Insurance

Name of the role: Executive/ Senior Executive/ Assistant Manager

Educational Qualification: Degree/ Diploma

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 30

Varun Motors Private Limited

Name of the role: Sales Executive/Evaluator

Educational Qualification: Any Degree/ ITI Mechanical Diploma Mechanical

Age: 20-35

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-27,000 per month (Sales Executive), Rs 14,000-20,000 per month (Evaluators)

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 30

Hetero Labs Limited

a) Name of the role: Junior Chemist

Educational Qualification: BSc Chemistry

Age: 18-26

Salary offered: Rs 22,500 per month, ESI, PF, bonus, canteen, transport facility available

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 100

b) Name of the role: Junior Officer

Educational Qualification: MSc (Organic, Analytic, Inorganic)

Age: 18-26

Salary offered: Rs 23,300 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 50

Jayabheri Automotive Private Limited

Name of the role: Sales Executives/ Service Advisors/ Technicians

Educational Qualification: B.Tech Mechanical/ Diploma Mechanical/ Any Degree

Age: 18-50

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 20

Games Soft

Name of the role: Game Developer/ Front Office/ C++/C# Marketing Executives

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: Rs 20,000 per month + incentives

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 40

Shree Rakshit Business Private Limited

Name of the role: Sales Associate/TeleCaller

Educational Qualification: Inter/Any Degree

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 10

MAS Marine Services

Name of the role: Port Surveyors

Educational Qualification: 10th Class/ Inter

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-20,000 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 10

Astro Tech Steels PVT

Name of the role: Machine Operator

Educational Qualification: 10th Class/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-16,000 per month

Location: Sri City, Nellore

No of Vacancies: 30

Sree Jayalakshmi Automotive Private Limited

Name of the role: Sales Executive/ Customer Care/ Executive

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Age: 21-40

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 10

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 13 October 2023 with their certificates.

