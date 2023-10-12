On Friday, 13 October 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 400 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag
Honey Group
Name of the role: Relationship Manager/ Business Development/ Sales Manager
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 15,300-32,500 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 06
Flipkart
Name of the role: Delivery Boys
Educational Qualification: 10th class/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-45
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-30,000 per month
Location: Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 80
Shriram General Insurance
Name of the role: Executive/ Senior Executive/ Assistant Manager
Educational Qualification: Degree/ Diploma
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 30
Varun Motors Private Limited
Name of the role: Sales Executive/Evaluator
Educational Qualification: Any Degree/ ITI Mechanical Diploma Mechanical
Age: 20-35
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-27,000 per month (Sales Executive), Rs 14,000-20,000 per month (Evaluators)
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 30
Hetero Labs Limited
a) Name of the role: Junior Chemist
Educational Qualification: BSc Chemistry
Age: 18-26
Salary offered: Rs 22,500 per month, ESI, PF, bonus, canteen, transport facility available
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 100
b) Name of the role: Junior Officer
Educational Qualification: MSc (Organic, Analytic, Inorganic)
Age: 18-26
Salary offered: Rs 23,300 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 50
Jayabheri Automotive Private Limited
Name of the role: Sales Executives/ Service Advisors/ Technicians
Educational Qualification: B.Tech Mechanical/ Diploma Mechanical/ Any Degree
Age: 18-50
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 20
Games Soft
Name of the role: Game Developer/ Front Office/ C++/C# Marketing Executives
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: Rs 20,000 per month + incentives
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 40
Shree Rakshit Business Private Limited
Name of the role: Sales Associate/TeleCaller
Educational Qualification: Inter/Any Degree
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 10
MAS Marine Services
Name of the role: Port Surveyors
Educational Qualification: 10th Class/ Inter
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-20,000 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 10
Astro Tech Steels PVT
Name of the role: Machine Operator
Educational Qualification: 10th Class/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-16,000 per month
Location: Sri City, Nellore
No of Vacancies: 30
Sree Jayalakshmi Automotive Private Limited
Name of the role: Sales Executive/ Customer Care/ Executive
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Age: 21-40
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 10
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 13 October 2023 with their certificates.
