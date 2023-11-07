On Friday, 10 November 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 275 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag
Hetero Drugs
Name of the role: Junior Chemist/ Junior Trainee
Educational qualifications: MSc/ BSc Chemistry
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 25,000-23,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
Airtel Payment Bank
Name of the role: Development Executive
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 45
PayTM
Name of the role: Field Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Inter/Degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month plus incentives
Number of vacancies: 30
BCN Digital
Name of the role: Field Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Diploma/ Inter/ Degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Sriram Chits and Finance
Name of the role: Office Assistant/ Accounts Assistant/ Recovery
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Degree
Age: 18-28 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Navatha Road Transport
Name of the role: Clerk/ Branch Incharge/ Warehouse Executives
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Degree
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
PSB Industries
Name of the role: Plant Helpers
Educational qualifications: 10th/ Any ITI
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Honey Group
Name of the role: Relationship Manager/ Business Development Manager
Educational qualifications: Degree
Age: 21-45 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,300-32,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 10 November 2023 with their certificates.
