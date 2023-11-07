On Friday, 10 November 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 275 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag

Hetero Drugs

Name of the role: Junior Chemist/ Junior Trainee

Educational qualifications: MSc/ BSc Chemistry

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 25,000-23,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

Airtel Payment Bank

Name of the role: Development Executive

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 45

PayTM

Name of the role: Field Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Inter/Degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month plus incentives

Number of vacancies: 30

BCN Digital

Name of the role: Field Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Diploma/ Inter/ Degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Sriram Chits and Finance

Name of the role: Office Assistant/ Accounts Assistant/ Recovery

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Degree

Age: 18-28 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Navatha Road Transport

Name of the role: Clerk/ Branch Incharge/ Warehouse Executives

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Degree

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

PSB Industries

Name of the role: Plant Helpers

Educational qualifications: 10th/ Any ITI

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Honey Group

Name of the role: Relationship Manager/ Business Development Manager

Educational qualifications: Degree

Age: 21-45 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,300-32,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 10 November 2023 with their certificates.

