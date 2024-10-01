The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and the Department of Skills Development and Training are organising a monthly job mela in Visakhapatnam on 4 October 2024. The meal will be held at Dr V S Krishna Government Degree and PG College in Maddilapalem. Four companies are taking part in the recruitment drive, with a total of 120 vacancies being offered. Here are the details:

Miracle Software Systems is inviting applicants for the role of Business Development Executive. Anyone who has the qualification of any degree of PG degree can apply, provided they are 2023 and 2024 passouts.

Applicants can be male or female but must be below 25 years of age. With a salary package of Rs 1.8 to Rs 1.40 LPA, Miracle Software Systems has 30 vacancies for the role. The work locations are Bhogapuram and Rushikonda IT Park in Visakhapatnam.

WNS is scoping out applicants for the job role of an Associate. Anyone with a degree in B Com, BBA, or BSC can apply, but their age must lie between 21 and 30.

With 40 vacancies for the role, WNS is offering a salary package of Rs 2 LPA with incentives. The work location is Siripuram.

Ismart Solutions Pvt Ltd is recruiting people for the role of Telecaller & Sales Executive. Those interested in applying must have passed intermediate studies and must hold any degree.

The applications are open for males aged between 20 and 30. With 10 vacancies to fill, they are offering a salary package of Rs 1.2 LPA. The work location is Dwarkanagar.

Medplus Pharmacy is inviting applicants for three roles:

1. Pharmacist (with PCI)

Qualification: D/B/M Pharmacy

Salary: Upto Rs 16,000 per month

Vacancies: 5

Eligibility: Male/Female, Below 35

Work Locations: PM Palem, Madhurawada, MVP, Colony, Visalakshi Nagar, HB Colony, Seethammadhara, Maharanipeta, Gajuwaka, Chinna Waltair, KGH Road, Pendurthi, Anakapalli, Yellamanchi

2. Pharmacy Aide

Qualification: SSC and above

Salary: Upto Rs 15,000 per month

Vacancies: 15

Eligibility: Male, Below 35

Work Locations: PM Palem, Madhurawada, MVP, Colony, Visalakshi Nagar, HB Colony, Seethammadhara, Maharanipeta, Gajuwaka, Chinna Waltair, KGH Road, Pendurthi, Anakapalli, Yellamanchi

2. CSA

Qualification: SSC and above

Salary: Rs 11,406 per month

Vacancies: 20

Eligibility: Male, Below 26

Work Locations: PM Palem, Madhurawada, MVP, Colony, Visalakshi Nagar, HB Colony, Seethammadhara, Maharanipeta, Gajuwaka, Chinna Waltair, KGH Road, Pendurthi, Anakapalli, Yellamanchi

Those interested in participating in this job mela in Visakhapatnam on 4 October can register for it at https://t.co/nNhsPPn1Sf. Do note that the candidates must be dressed formally. Contact 9885694678 for more information.

